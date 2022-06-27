ERDC takes listeners Beyond the Gates with new radio show

Published 11:45 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program manager Jenny Laird discusses with Annette Kirklin, ERDC public affairs specialist, how ERDC’s UAS have been used for monitoring levees, wildlife surveys and algal blooms and to help manage the mudslides at the Vicksburg National Military Park on the first “Beyond the Gates” radio show. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Annette Kirklin)

U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) recently premiered its new radio show, “Beyond the Gates: How ERDC Research Affects YOU” on 107.7-FM and Newstalk 1490-AM.

The program is a weekly 45-minute talk show hosted by Annette Kirklin, the ERDC public affairs specialist. It airs on Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. and replays at 9:15 a.m. Listeners will also be able to stream it live online at http://vicksburgradio.com/stream-now/ and find archived shows at http://vicksburgradio.com/erdcbtg/.

Each week, Kirklin will interview researchers from one of the seven ERDC laboratories to describe how their work impacts the community and the region. As one of the world’s premier public engineering and environmental sciences research and development organizations, ERDC’s impact is vast, and this program will be vital in educating listeners about that impact.  It will also showcase ERDC accomplishments in its own neighborhood.

To date, guests have included Jenny Laird, ERDC Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program manager with the Environmental Laboratory; she discusses how ERDC’s UAS have been used for monitoring levees, wildlife surveys and algal blooms and to help manage the mudslides at the Vicksburg National Military Park and Dr. Jarrell Smith, research civil engineer with the Coastal Hydraulics Laboratory; he discusses the importance of hopper dredging to protect beaches and the ecosystems that depend on them.

