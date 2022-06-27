Funeral services for Marlon Tyrone McDonald, 47, who died Thursday, June 23, from injuries received in an automobile accident, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 2, at Rose Hill Christian Church with Elder Walter Chambers officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from noon until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn at the Funeral Home and the Church and will not be provided.

For more information or to order flowers, visit our web page @thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com.