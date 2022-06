The city of Vicksburg’s youth tennis camp is continuing until July 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18. Beginners play from 8 to 10 a.m., and advanced players from 10 a.m. to noon, and sessions are held each day from Monday through Thursday.

The cost of the camp is $75 for the entire summer. To register or for more information, contact Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.