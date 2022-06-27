Ray “Lamar” Heffner passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was 67 years old.

Ray was preceded in death by his father Ray A. Heffner, brother Kenny, and a niece Rachel.

Ray is survived by his wife Jennifer Addor Heffner, sons Joesf Heffner, and Ivan Heffner (Lisa), grandson Robert Ocean Johnson, sisters Darlene Vincent (Vince), and Angela Buckley (Clark), nephews Ben and Sam Buckley, and Ken Heffner, Jr., mother Jean Heffner, mother-in-law Marian Ables. Also left to cherish his memories are his friends and family both two legged and four legged.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Glenwood Funeral home with services at 11a.m. in the chapel. Pat Ozburn will be officiating the service.

Memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at 5001 Angel Connon Rd. Kanab, Utah 84741 or Disabled American Veterans.