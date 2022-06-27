Ray “Lamar” Heffner 

Published 10:42 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ray “Lamar” Heffner passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was 67 years old.

Ray was preceded in death by his father Ray A. Heffner, brother Kenny, and a niece Rachel.

Ray is survived by his wife Jennifer Addor Heffner, sons Joesf Heffner, and Ivan Heffner (Lisa), grandson Robert Ocean Johnson, sisters Darlene Vincent (Vince), and Angela Buckley (Clark), nephews Ben and Sam Buckley, and Ken Heffner, Jr., mother Jean Heffner, mother-in-law Marian Ables. Also left to cherish his memories are his friends and family both two legged and four legged.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Glenwood Funeral home with services at 11a.m. in the chapel. Pat Ozburn will be officiating the service.

Memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at 5001 Angel Connon Rd. Kanab, Utah 84741 or Disabled American Veterans.

 

More Obits

Marlon Tyrone McDonald

Junius Coleman Williams

Foster Ellis, Sr.

Thelma Mae (Etchison) Presson

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Vicksburg have a citywide curfew for minors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...