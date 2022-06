Funeral services for Javonta L. Marshall, 27, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2 at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork. The burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Hopedale. Minister Bennie Phillips will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 1 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Marshall died on June 13, 2022 in Dundee, MS.