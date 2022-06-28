A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Micah Joel Coffee, Jr. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greater Grove Street M. B. Church.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. with family being present.

MJ was preceded in death by his Uncle Josh Coffee, Aunt Mellissa Coffee, Great Grandmother Velma Truitt Wren, and Great Great Grandmother Dora Yarbrough Younger.

Micah leaves to cherish his memory his mother; Courtney Odoms, his father; Micah Joel Coffee, Sr; his brother; Messiah Coffee; his grandparents, Joelle Coffee, Prince Odom, Sr., Faye Odoms and Gabriella Hall, Godmother; Anderianna Qualls; aunts, uncles, and a host of family and friends.

Micah (MJ) transitioned on June 25 at the age of 5.