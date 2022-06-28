Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeking man wanted for failure to re-register as sex offender

Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Terry Dale Gaskin

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued a public notice on Tuesday evening seeking a man for failure to re-register as a sex offender.

Terry Dale Gaskin is wanted for failure to re-register as a sexual offender and failure to notify a change of address. He is known to work as a handyman.

Those with knowledge of where Terry Gaskin may be located are asked to contact Lt. Stacy Rollison at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, please contact Central MS CrimeStoppers to provide the information.

