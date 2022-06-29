Celebrate the Fourth of July in Vicksburg

Published 9:56 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By John Surratt

Fireworks explode above the Old Depot Museum during the 2018 Fourth of July celebration in downtown Vicksburg. (Courtland Wells | The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg residents will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with several events, ending Monday with the city’s traditional Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at the riverfront.

The activities begin Friday with the city’s First Friday program from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will feature performances by three DJs and Washington Street will be one-way from Clay Street to South Street.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Vicksburg National Military Park will present activities, demonstrations and a program on Vicksburg’s surrender.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Activities begin Friday at the park at 9 a.m. at the visitor center with discovery tables that allow visitors to learn how to make sand fortifications, touch and feel reproduction artillery ammunition and try on soldiers’ uniforms with park rangers.

There will also be musket-firing demonstrations at 9 and 10 a.m.

The discovery tables and musket demonstrations continue Saturday and Sunday until noon, followed by the surrender program at 3 p.m., which will be held at the surrender site in the park. In case of bad weather, the surrender program will be at the visitor center theater.

All activities are subject to the weather and whether the visitor center is open.

Monday’s fireworks celebration begins at 7 p.m. with a performance by The Chill, followed by the fireworks.

“The Chill will play from 7 to 9,” Vicksburg Recreation Director Rick Daughtry said. “Soon as they’re done, the fireworks will start at 9 and it will be a 45-minute fireworks display.”

He said food trucks will be available on Washington Street and Levee Street during the event.

“It’s a good show and a good time and people are able to get outside,” Daughtry said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeking man wanted for failure to re-register as sex offender

Vicksburg Police Reports: Man arrested for aggravated assault; auto thefts and burglaries reported

Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted since December 2020

Firehouse Subs donates $27,000 to Tallulah Fire Department

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Mississippi's trigger law on abortions?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...