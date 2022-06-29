Celebrate the Fourth of July in Vicksburg

Vicksburg residents will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with several events, ending Monday with the city’s traditional Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at the riverfront.

The activities begin Friday with the city’s First Friday program from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will feature performances by three DJs and Washington Street will be one-way from Clay Street to South Street.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Vicksburg National Military Park will present activities, demonstrations and a program on Vicksburg’s surrender.

Activities begin Friday at the park at 9 a.m. at the visitor center with discovery tables that allow visitors to learn how to make sand fortifications, touch and feel reproduction artillery ammunition and try on soldiers’ uniforms with park rangers.

There will also be musket-firing demonstrations at 9 and 10 a.m.

The discovery tables and musket demonstrations continue Saturday and Sunday until noon, followed by the surrender program at 3 p.m., which will be held at the surrender site in the park. In case of bad weather, the surrender program will be at the visitor center theater.

All activities are subject to the weather and whether the visitor center is open.

Monday’s fireworks celebration begins at 7 p.m. with a performance by The Chill, followed by the fireworks.

“The Chill will play from 7 to 9,” Vicksburg Recreation Director Rick Daughtry said. “Soon as they’re done, the fireworks will start at 9 and it will be a 45-minute fireworks display.”

He said food trucks will be available on Washington Street and Levee Street during the event.

“It’s a good show and a good time and people are able to get outside,” Daughtry said.