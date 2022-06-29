Eller carries Warren County; Flowers wins GOP runoff

Despite his loss in Warren County, Brian Flowers defeated Ronald Eller Tuesday to win the Republican nomination for the 2nd District congressional seat.

Incomplete and unofficial returns district-wide show Flowers had 5,388 votes, or 57.8 percent of the vote, to 3,390 for Eller. He faces U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in the November general election.

Locally, Eller had 689 votes to 629 for Flowers to carry Warren County.

Warren County Election Commissioner Sara Dionne said election officials still have some affidavit ballots and late absentee ballots to count.

A total of 1,318, or about 4 percent of the county’s 29,536 voters, turned out to cast ballots during the runoff.

“Our lowest precinct had five votes cast; Culkin had the most votes with 125,” Dionne said.