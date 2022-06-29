ERDC-Vicksburg infrastructure enhancements will soon be complete

Construction will soon be complete on the latest infrastructure enhancements to the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) main campus in Vicksburg.

Work began on Oct. 12, 2021, and includes road repair, easier access and cleaner layouts of roads, the addition of new lighting, moving powerlines, repairing water and gas lines and rerouting and improving the communication lines.

“The ERDC-Vicksburg road situation has needed improvements for a long time,” said David Rogillio, a mechanical engineer in ERDC’s Installation Support Division. “This project is making the roads more easily accessible and less congested with a cleaner path for the main part of the road.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District has been overseeing the project with SES Construction as the responsible contractor. The project is currently scheduled for completion in mid-to-late August 2022.

“When this project is complete, employees and visitors will appreciate the improvements,” said Rogillio. “The project will go a long way in showcasing ERDC as a world-class organization.”

Upon the completion of construction, the main Halls Ferry Road installation gates will return to normal operation.