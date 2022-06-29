Hall named new Regulatory Division chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

Kristina “Kristi” Hall has been selected as the new Regulatory Division chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, according to information from the district.

The Regulatory Program’s mission is to protect the nation’s aquatic resources while allowing reasonable development through fair, flexible and balanced permit decisions.

In her new position, Hall will oversee and manage the actions and requests submitted regarding the waters or wetlands within the district’s area of responsibility and maintain the mitigation program to offset the losses to the aquatic environment.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Regulatory Division chief for the Vicksburg District,” Hall said. “We have an excellent team of professionals dedicated to the regulatory mission and I look forward to working with them, our agency partners, and applicants to deliver the program.”

Hall previously served as the district’s strategic planner, where she oversaw employee development programs, administered knowledge and quality management activities and was the lead coordinator for the district’s executive staff, senior Corps leaders and district partners.

An environmental scientist with private engineering firms and the Mississippi Department of Transportation and a contractor with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Environmental Laboratory, Hall has more than 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors.

She has worked as the Regulatory Division’s lead for compensatory mitigation, National Environmental Policy Act matters and geographic information systems. Before working with the Corps, she owned and operated her own environmental consulting firm.

Hall is a professional wetland scientist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in fisheries and wildlife biology from Colorado State University.

She is a Mississippi Valley Division Emerging Leader and manager of the Vicksburg Leader Development Program. Hall is a resident of Vicksburg, an avid runner, a supporter of her children’s sports and a member of the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church’s vestry.

She and her husband, Andy Hall, the district’s Navigation Section chief in the River Operations Branch, have two teenage children.

Also recently joining Regulatory Division’s leadership team are Bryan Williamson, chief of the Permit and Evaluation Branch, and Jerry Bourne, chief of the Enforcement and Compliance Branch.