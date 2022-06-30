Cassandra Washington Jones

Published 4:22 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ms. Cassandra Washington Jones passed on June 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 48.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from noon until the hour of the service.

