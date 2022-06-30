Film director John Landis visits Old Courthouse Museum

Published 11:34 am Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

John Landis and his wife, Deborah, far right, visited the Old Courthouse Museum this week. (Courtesy of the Old Courthouse Museum)

Noted film director John Landis and his wife, Deborah, stopped by the Old Courthouse Museum recently while visiting Vicksburg.

Landis is known for his work on many classic films, including “The Blues Brothers,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, “An American Werewolf in London,” “Three Amigos!” and “Coming to America.” He also voiced Grover in an uncredited role in “The Muppet Movie.”

Landis signed the museum’s guest book, adding a note that his visit was “Awesome!”

Edit: A previous version of this post misattributed the photo. This photo was submitted courtesy of the Old Courthouse Museum.

