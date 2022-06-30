Game Plan

Warren Central football players Cietrich Russell, Weezy Harris, Jayden Smith and Harber Williams clown around on the sideline during a 7-on-7 game at Viking Stadium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Adult softball leagues
Registration is open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult and co-ed softball leagues. Packets are available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost in both leagues is $175 per team, with an additional $10 fee for non-city residents and and $20 for residents outside of Warren County. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Rick Daughtry at 601-634-4514 or 601-218-9501.

Clear Creek Club Championship
The Clear Creek Golf Course Club Championship is July 30 and 31, and is open to Clear Creek club members. The 36-hole tournament will include three divisions — the Championship division for golfers ages 49 and under; the

Senior division for golfers ages 50-69; and the Super Senior division for players 70 and older.

The entry fee is $50. For information or to register, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek clubhouse in Bovina.

St. Al sports camps
Vicksburg Catholic School will host a series of youth sports camps this summer. Camps will be led by St. Aloysius High School coaches and players in their various sports. To register, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps. All camps will be held at St. Aloysius unless noted:

• The performing arts camp is July 11-14, for children in grades K-6, from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $120.

• The girls basketball camp is July 18-21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day, for ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The boys basketball camp is July 18-21, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day, for ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The cheer and Flashette kiddie camp is Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, for girls in Pre-K through sixth grade. The cost is $50.

VSA swim registration
Registration for the Vicksburg Swim Association’s summer team is now open. The summer season continues until July 28. Practices run from 6 to 9 a.m. at City Pool and swimmers will also compete in several meets.

The competitive program is open to children ages 5-18, and swimmers must be able to swim 50 meters ­— one length of City Pool — without stopping. The cost is $200 for an individual swimmer, and $100 for each additional family member.

For information or to register, visit vsaswim.org or email VSASwimPresident@gmail.com

Malcolm Butler Camp
The 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp is July 16 at Vicksburg High’s Memorial Stadium, and will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

There will be two simultaneous camp sessions for younger and high school age players.

The camp is free, but all participants must register online at malcolmbutlerfootballcamp.org.

