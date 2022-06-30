Warren County Land Records June 20 to June 27

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 20 to June 27

Warranty Deeds

*Curlette Antwine to Curlie Whiten Jr., Part of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 10 and 11, Hibbler Subdivision.

*Calvin Ashley Sr. to Richard O. Hearn, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Hunter Rowland and Baylee Rowland to Jeremy Allen McKenzie and Connie Erika Barnes, Section 1 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Anthony J. Falls and Megan Kay Falls to Walter Brehm Hallberg IV and Aura Nicholson Bradley, Lot 6, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

*Virgil S. Campbell and Jean Campbell to Donald L. Driver, Part of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Chatta Lee to Michelle Crawley, Lot 35, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Ronald D. (Ronnie) Kerr to Exeter 22553 WY LLC, Part of Section 43, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*James E. Mullen Sr. and Karen Gamble to Jacklyn West, Part of Lot 3, Cane Ridge Heights.

*Alex J. Jackson and Rena R. Jackson to Priscilla Earlene Jackson, Lot 102, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Thibodeaux’s Hook & Cook Guide to Jeff D. Jennings and Ashley W. Jennings, Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Marjorie Heltzel Steckler and Wesley Steckler to John F. Schweikart and Cheryl Johnston, Lot 4, Southside Land Co.

*Stacey T. Smith to Christopher Donald Klein and Jennifer Lynne Klien, Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Robert W. Segree to Daniel B. Mitchell and Cathy B. Mitchell, Part of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*David L. Pettway to Hunter Rowland and Baylee Rowland, Lot 211, Stonegate Subdivision Part 2.

*Maria J. Rowden to Jennifer Rowden Smith, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Jacklyn West to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC, Part of Lot 3, Cane Ridge Heights.

*Jermey Allen McKenzie and Connie Erika Barnes to Trustmark National Bank, Section 1 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jackie Louise Blanks to Mutual Credit Union, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Walter Brehm Hallberg IV to Laura Nicholson Bradley, Part of Lot 6, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

*Kevin Bruke to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Block 8, Lot 14, National Park Addition.

*Priscilla Earlene Jackson to Cadence Bank, Lot 102, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Rosveyarni Dalashion Coleman to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 55, Oak Park No. 1.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Lot 3, Ash Meadow Subdivision.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Lot 1, Ash Meadow Subdivision.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Lot 2, Ash Meadow Subdivision.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Lot 4, Ash Meadow Subdivision.

*Garrett K. Doles and Alyson Doles to RiverHills Bank, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Exeter 22553 WY LLC to Origin Bank, Part of Section 43, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Baylee Rowland and Hunter Rowland to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Lot 211, Stonegate Subdivision Part 2.

*Junius W. McKenzie Jr. and Rose C. McKenzie to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 10, Lake Park Estates No. 3 Resurvey.

*Sharon Fletcher Fulgham to Newbreak Management Company, Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Richard O. Hearn to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Dawn Elizabeth Hancock to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Block 9, Lot 7 and Part of Lot 8, Maywood Terrace No. 6.

*Williams Jared Harvey and Gabrielle Nichole (Lewis) Harvey to Trustmark National Bank, Block 3, Lot 5, National Park Addition.

*Joyann Williams and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 15, Greenbrier Subdivision.

*Debra Shepard and Clifford Phillips to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 131, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Randall D. Lampkin, Gareth G. Lampkin and Meta Klaus to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher Donald Klein and Jennifer Lynne Klein to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Melinda Lea Mason and Richard G. Sander Jr. to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Jonathan Terry Stephens to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 6, Lake Park Estates No.3 Resurvey.

Marriage Licenses

*Alisha La-Shawn Pempton, 43, Mississippi, to Denita Wil’Quanna Miller, 24, Mississippi.

*Carlton Edward Jeter, 23, Mississippi, to Marlee Mitchell Ray, 23, Mississippi.

*Dashawn Elliott Wess, 24, Cleveland, Miss., to Kiaa Kamori Kiana Donald, 26, Jackson, Miss.

*Leon Floyd Stewart, 35, Mississippi, to Courtney Lynn Fife, 36, Mississippi.

*Gregory Wayne Williams, 28, Mississippi, to Hope Raegan Louis Gatchell, 27, Mississippi.

*De’Markus C. Taylor, 27, Mississippi, to Kayla Danielle Bruce, 27, Mississippi.