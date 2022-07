Edward Jones announces addition of Paige Pratt as financial advisor

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Wayne Pratt announced that a second financial advisor, Paige Pratt, has joined his office in Vicksburg.

“Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best services possible to those investors who choose to do business with us,” Wayne said. “Paige will help provide the high level of service investors in Vicksburg have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”

The branch office is located at 1419 Washington St. and its telephone number is 601-619-0204.

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for a positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is edwardjones.com and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.