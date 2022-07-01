Felice W. Dye

Felice Dye passed away on June 30, surrounded by her children and family members. Felice was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with many close friends in the community. She was an 80-year resident of Vicksburg and lived a vibrant life till the age of 102.  Felice had a passion for gardening and her “green thumb” was widely acknowledged.  She retired from Trustmark Bank in 1985 as vice president after a 40-year career.

Services are being planned at Riles Funeral Home and the details will be provided on their website along with more about her remarkable life.

 

