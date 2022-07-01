Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2022 Independence Day Travel Period

Independence Day is right around the corner and families are visiting each other across the nation to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are setting up safety checkpoints in order to promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes over the Independence Day Holiday Travel Period.

“On this Independence Day, as we gather with our family and friends, let’s not forget to remember the great privilege we have to be citizens of the United States of America,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

According to a press release from Mississippi Highway Patrol, starting July 1 at 5 p.m. and ending July 5 at midnight, troopers will focus on speeding, distracted and impaired driving laws while using safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways.

“As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our nation, we must not neglect to prepare to conduct safe travel practices over the holiday period,” said Lt. Col. Malachi Sanders. “MHP Troopers will be tasked with providing oversight through enforcement efforts to ensure motorists get to and from their holiday destinations safely.”

The press release also stated that in 2021 during the travel period, MHP investigated 151 crashes with two fatalities and made 146 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 518 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.

“We also must remember to thank the law enforcement officers across the state who are committed to keeping our citizens and roadways safe each and every day,” the statement continued. “Travel safe this holiday weekend and Happy Independence Day.”