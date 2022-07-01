Suspect wanted for murder of Vicksburg native, attempted murder of officer apprehended

A suspect has been arrested after being wanted for the murder of a former Vicksburg woman.

B.J. Brown, 32, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting a police officer in Erin, Tennessee during a traffic stop, as reported by WSMV of Nashville.

Brown was apprehended by law enforcement officers on June 29.

According to Fox 8 News of New Orleans, Brown allegedly shot and killed Cassandra Jones in New Orleans on June 27 just before 9:30 a.m. in a housing development on Bienville Street.

A cell phone video shared on social media showed the man, believed to be Brown, walking up to Jones, who was lying on the ground already shot. The video then shows Brown shooting Jones two more times with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Brown had previously been jailed for beating a woman believed to be Jones.

He fled the state and was pulled over in Erin, Tenn., the same day. According to the Houston County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Department, during the traffic stop, he shot the officer and fled, which led to a multi-agency manhunt.

Two days later on June 29, at approximately 6:32 a.m., Erin Police Department Officers were checking the property of a residence and noticed a door on an outbuilding behind the residence was partially open. The officers secured the area until backup could arrive.

An FBI Swat Team entered the building and found Brown inside. He was taken into custody and transported to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer is recovering and in good spirits, according to NewsChannel 5 of Nashville.