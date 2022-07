Vicksburg man arrested for loading gun curbside at Boston airport

Boston news station WCVB 5 reports that a Vicksburg man who had just landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport for a trip to Maine was arrested Thursday afternoon after loading rounds into his pistol curbside, Massachusetts State Police said.

According to Massachusetts state police, the man, identified as Zachary Carden, 22 of Vicksburg, was placed under arrest for taking his gun out of a previously checked luggage bag curbside at Terminal B.

Police said Carden landed Thursday evening, retrieved his luggage, and while he was on the sidewalk, removed the pistol and began loading rounds in it while in view of numerous other travelers, WCVB reported.

A state police spokesperson said several of the travelers immediately called 911.

Carden was placed under arrest by state troopers a short time later.

According to police, he did not have any criminal intention but chose a very poor time to check on his firearm.

Carden was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card and disturbing the peace.