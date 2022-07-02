FRAZIER: Reflecting on Miss Mississippi and excitement for Perkins’ reign

The 64th crowning of the Miss Mississippi Competition came to a close last Saturday, and I am not going to lie.

Covering the competition was exhausting.

Fixing my hair and applying makeup for four nights in a row and then again on Sunday morning for an interview with the new Miss Mississippi just wore me out.

I was also tired because each night I stayed up until midnight. I know I should have just jumped in bed the minute I got home, but after all the excitement following each of the preliminary contests, it just took time to wind down.

For those who were unable to attend, let me just say, Nancy Robertson and Jennifer Tillotson — the co-producers — must have superpowers. The production each night went off without a hitch, on top of the show being entertaining.

I feel lucky to call those two ladies my friends; now if they would just send some superpower skills my way.

With the anticipation of who will be crowned Miss Mississippi, the final night of the competition is always the most exciting, and how cool that Vicksburg’s own Charity Lockridge was named the first alternate to Miss Mississippi.

Congratulations to a former Bowmar Bear. Charity was in school with my youngest daughter, so it was extra fun to have had some history with one of the candidates competing.

Winning the title of Miss Mississippi 2022 was Miss Mississippi State University, Emmie Perkins.

While I was pumped that a candidate representing my alma mater won, it was Emmie’s Social Impact Initiative, Music is Medicine, that I appreciated the most.

I have always believed there is power and healing in music.

Take for instance the charity single “We Are the World,” which was released in 1985. Top musicians from all genres came together to record a song that not only won three Grammy Awards but also raised more than $63 million for humanitarian aid in Africa and the U.S.

On a more personal level, I experienced uplifting from a Sandi Patti CD. Her songs helped me during a rough period in my life.

Music can also remind us of people, places and times in our lives. For me, “Hello It’s Me,” by Todd Rundgren, “Suffragette City” by David Bowie and songs from the Peter Frampton Comes Alive album/eight-track tape will always remind me of different fellows I dated in high school.

Then there is the music from Broadway musicals where both music and theater tell stories.

One of my favorites that always strikes a chord with my soul is “Bring Him Home,” from “Les Misérables.”

I’m excited to see how Emmie will continue to implement Music is Medicine during her reign as Miss Mississippi.

Because like American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift said, “Music can change the world because it can change people.”

And boy, do we need that right now.