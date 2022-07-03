Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club announces scholarship awardees
Published 8:00 am Sunday, July 3, 2022
The Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent club is gathering this weekend for the first time in two years for its 2022 Scholarship Banquet.
As part of the event, 10 scholarships will be awarded to local graduates and five junior-high students will be recognized for their oratorical and essay-writing skills.
The honorees are:
Essay Winners:
1st Place -Rashad Willis
2nd Place – Ashton Saleh
3rd Place – Brandon Nailor
Oratorical Winners:
1st Place – Aisha Williams
2nd Place – Cameron Nailor
Scholarship Winners:
MaryKatherine Archer
Jannifer Banks
Mekayla Burns
Jalyn Davis
Kaitlyn Hogan
Arshayla Johnson
Terrance Johnson II
Madison Jones
La’Daja McGruder
Zion Nixon
The Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club was founded in 1975. Since the inception of the V.H.B.C., in addition to reuniting friends and loved ones at homecoming events, the Vicksburg club’s benevolent contributions have exceeded over $100,000 in aid to fire victims, burial assistance and utility payment assistance, as well as medical needs and rent payment assistance. The club also boasts chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.