Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club announces scholarship awardees

The Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent club is gathering this weekend for the first time in two years for its 2022 Scholarship Banquet.

As part of the event, 10 scholarships will be awarded to local graduates and five junior-high students will be recognized for their oratorical and essay-writing skills.

The honorees are:

Essay Winners:

1st Place -Rashad Willis

2nd Place – Ashton Saleh

3rd Place – Brandon Nailor

Oratorical Winners:

1st Place – Aisha Williams

2nd Place – Cameron Nailor

Scholarship Winners:

MaryKatherine Archer

Jannifer Banks

Mekayla Burns

Jalyn Davis

Kaitlyn Hogan

Arshayla Johnson

Terrance Johnson II

Madison Jones

La’Daja McGruder

Zion Nixon

The Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club was founded in 1975. Since the inception of the V.H.B.C., in addition to reuniting friends and loved ones at homecoming events, the Vicksburg club’s benevolent contributions have exceeded over $100,000 in aid to fire victims, burial assistance and utility payment assistance, as well as medical needs and rent payment assistance. The club also boasts chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.