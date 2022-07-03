VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Carole Byram making a difference at River Region

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Carole Byram, who volunteers at Merit Health River Region. Byram is a graduate of Louisiana Tech with a degree in education. She taught in the Vicksburg-Warren County area for 40 years. Byram also has two granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

The Merit Health River Region volunteer program, also known as Merit Health River Region Auxiliary, allows members to assist in various departments and aid those who are in need. Currently, the auxiliary members have been able to continue their help by working in the gift shop. The Auxiliary is currently accepting applications for those interested in volunteering at the hospital. To apply, contact leigh.white@riverregion.com or call 601-883-6118. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

How did you hear about the program?

I have been aware of the “Pink Ladies”(pink jackets) all my years in Vicksburg since 1957. We are now the “Blue Ladies.”

How long have you been volunteering?

I have been volunteering as a “Blue Lady” for eight years.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Volunteering at the hospital is a very rewarding experience. Everyone is so appreciative of our services. I have always loved working in the Gift Shop and having the opportunity to meet new people who come in to shop.

What are your tasks while volunteering at Merit Health River Region?

In the Gift Shop, I am responsible for the candy we sell, making sure all shifts are covered, helping with new merchandise and waiting on customers.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

It definitely takes teamwork for everything to run smoothly. Thankfully, we have some of the best volunteers in the city.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.