Col. William “Bill” Edward Strohm Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Veterans Home in Kosciusko, Mississippi. He was 93 years old. Bill was born in Denver Colorado, on September 17, 1928, to William Edward Strohm Sr. and Josephine Buff Strohm. He graduated from New Mexico State University with his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering and was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He later earned his Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from The University of California at Berkeley. He moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi in 1956, and began his Research Civil Engineering career at the Waterways Experiment Station. He served two years active duty during the Korean War and then finished out his military career in the 412th Army Reserve Unit, retiring as a Colonel. He and his wife were faithful members of Highland Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Chairman of the Finance Committee. He and his wife also taught pre-school Sunday School class for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Mitchell Collier Jordan Strohm. He is survived by his son, William Christopher Strohm (Susan) of Kosciusko, Mississippi and his daughter, Marcia Marie Duggar (Darreyl) of Hosford, Florida. Five grandchildren: Ivy Caroline Strohm, Jordan Elizabeth Strohm Uselton (Travis), Shannon Nicole Duggar, Anna Lauren Strohm Adams (Michael), and William Zachary Duggar (Bailey); one great-grandchild: William Joseph Uselton.

Services will be at noon Thursday, July 7 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg, MS. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens.