LIGHT UP THE SKY: Vicksburg’s Fireworks Extravaganza sees record crowd

The city of Vicksburg’s Fireworks Extravaganza began a little later than planned this year, but Monday night’s light display was worth the wait.

According to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Landscaping Director Rick Daughtry, the celebration was the most well-attended Fourth of July event in recent memory.

“It was a great success. It started out a little slow crowd-wise due to the blistering heat, but as the sun got to setting, people started piling in,” Daughtry said. “We had one of the largest crowds we’ve ever had around the main stage. The waterfront had more boats on it than I’ve seen in a long time, the parking garages were slam-full, and it was a huge turnout.”

The fireworks show itself was set to begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, but was delayed by 15 minutes due to an issue with a tow boat. However, things ended up working out just right, Daughtry said, with the main switch being flipped on the fireworks barge in perfect timing with the crescendo of “2000: A Space Odyssey.”

Ben Martin contributed to this report.