A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Shirley Ann Thomas on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M. B. Church.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 8, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 4 until 5 p.m.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; Joe George Thomas, Jr., daughter; Annette Mays, two sisters; Ida Mae McNeil and Alice Marie Blackmore, and two brothers; Rev. Elbert Williams, Jr. and Rev. Danny Williams, Sr.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory Odell Wesley, her son; Joe Thomas III, three daughters; Nanette Morgan, Sharon Mays-Williams and Tabitha Mays, two sisters; Inetta Smith and Carolyn Clark Jackson one brother Anthony Williams Sr. and a host of family and friends.

Shirley Ann Thomas transitioned on June 29 at the age of 70.