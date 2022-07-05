Suspicious person seen leaving scene of Vicksburg house fire

The Vicksburg Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred Monday afternoon — and a suspicious person that reportedly left the scene.

The VFD responded to the fire in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Vicksburg after a 911 call at 12:35 p.m. Battalion 1, Ladder 3, Ladder 14, Engine 6, Rescue and Fire Medic 30 responded, along with Vicksburg Police Department units.

The fire was extinguished without significant damage to the home and was limited to exterior damage. The asbestos siding on the structure limited the spread of the fire, according to fire department reports.

A suspicious person was reportedly seen leaving the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams.

According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, the home’s resident reported to officers that her ex-boyfriend set fire to a box of old clothes against the rear wall of the house, causing it to burn an area of the outside wall.