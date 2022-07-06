Letter to the Editor: Use compassion when writing your thoughts

Christian friends, As a woman who has spent my adult life in women’s ministry, when you write your posts or comments about Roe vs. Wade being overturned, please remember:

Almost 25 percent of women in the US (23.7 percent) have had an abortion by age 45*. That means if you have more than four female friends, remember that your comments may (rightfully) be taken very personally.

24 percent of abortion patients identified as Catholic. 17 percent identified as mainline Protestant 13 percent identified as evangelical Protestant

This is only to say that the majority of abortions (54 percent) are happening among women in Christian churches.**

Mostly I’m just begging for compassion as you’re writing your thoughts. Please remember that what you write will be seen by women who’ve had abortions. Please remember there are people who are scared that this limitation of women’s rights will mean other rights are next.

It’s wise to remember who our enemies are, according to scripture: it’s not people. And even if it were true that people were somehow our enemies, it’s kindness that leads to repentance — not gloating, not denouncing people, not arguments or fiery sermons.

In the absence of Roe, maybe the church can turn its attention away from the politics and toward caring for people in crisis.

I hope.

– Shelley Hall Tingle

Vicksburg

