Vicksburg Police Reports: Tuesday sees catalytic converter theft, multiple burglaries

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to multiple thefts and burglaries on Tuesday, including the theft of parts from city vehicles.

Catalytic converters stolen from city vehicles

At 6:38 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the City of Vicksburg Street Department, 100 Army Navy Drive, in reference to a theft.

The complainant stated two Ford work trucks and one Ford box truck had their catalytic converters stolen sometime during the holiday weekend. This case is under investigation.

Lawnmower, trailer stolen from Oak Hill Drive

Two hours later, at 8:38 a.m. officers responded to an address on Oak Hill Drive in reference to a theft.

The victim reported that a Husqvarna zero-turn lawnmower and 12-foot trailer were stolen. This case is under investigation.

Catalytic converter, car battery stolen

On Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 1200 block of Harrison Street in reference to a theft of auto parts.

The vehicle owner stated that someone removed the battery and catalytic converter from a Nissan Altima. This case is under investigation.

Home on Meadow Lane burglarized

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Meadow Lane regarding a residential burglary.

The resident reported someone broke into the house and stole a yellow gold necklace worth $2,500, a men’s watch valued at $500, an electric bicycle valued at $600, and $500 in cash. This case is under investigation.

Drive-by shooting reported on Main Street

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Main Street in reference to shots fired at 3:01 p.m. on Tuesday.

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene. This case is under investigation.

Car burglarized on Vine Street

In other reports, at 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an address in the 1000 block of Vine Street in reference to an auto burglary.

The victim stated someone entered a 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA and stole a 9mm Ruger handgun, a Coach jacket and a pair of Nike Air Max tennis shoes.

The vehicle was unlocked. This case is under investigation.