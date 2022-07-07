Funeral services for Robert “Rock” Rockingham, 68, who died Saturday, July 2, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Reed officiating; Rev. Frank Curtis will do the eulogy. Burial will be in the St. Phillips Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn at the funeral home and the church and will not be provided.

