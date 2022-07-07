Vicksburg Police report 18-year-old missing

Published 5:09 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing.

Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she was wearing blue jeans, a green hoodie and Bob’s brand shoes. Pugh left in a blue “newer model” Chevrolet Impala, and may be traveling with a male from Hinds County.

Pugh is considered a vulnerable adult, VPD said.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

