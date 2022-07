ANGUILLA- Funeral services for Brenda D. Dillard, 57, will be at noon Sunday, July 10 at Rose Hill MB Church, Mayersville. The burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Mayersville. Minister Robert Wallace will be officiating. Ms. Dillard died on July 5, 2022, in Mayersville, MS. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.