Funeral service for Lawrence Latrell Luster is to be held on Saturday, July 9 graveside in the Mrs. Lillian C Luster Memorial Cemetery in Utica, MS.

Lawrence L. Luster passed away on Tuesday, July 5 following a brief illness. He was 29.

He is survived by his father Jason E. Luster, Sr., his mother Caroline Ann Scott, his daughter Jaliyah Ward, brothers Jason Luster, Jr., Garrett Luster, and LaJuan Luster and his sisters Joslynn Luster, Jessica Luster and Gabriel Luster and his grandmother Beulah Luster