Mrs. Nobuko Evans passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Yoshio and Aiko Ikeda; her husband, William A. Evans, Sr.

Survivors include her children; Akemi (Shawn) Moore, Marie Allen and William A. (Tabitha) Evans, Jr. all of Vicksburg, MS; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.