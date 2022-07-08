Terry Treadwell to join Merit Health River Region as new CEO

Merit Health River Region has named Terry Treadwell as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 11.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Treadwell brings more than 39 years of healthcare leadership experience to this role. He is focused on customer service, strategic initiatives and quality, as well as building collaborative relationships with physicians and employees.

“What excites me the most about this opportunity,” Treadwell said, “is the chance to lead a team that provides exceptional patient care to its local community. In my past positions, the markets were so large that it was challenging to have a meaningful personal connection with the community. I am looking forward to that opportunity in Vicksburg.”

Treadwell is currently Chief Operations Officer (COO) at the 354-bed Doctors Hospital of Augusta (DHOA) in Augusta, Ga. Among his accomplishments at DHOA is oversight for significant expansion projects, collaboration with the CNO to develop a plan to strengthen patient safety, service, and employee satisfaction, and the establishment of a formal rewards and recognition team.

While serving as the COO at Northeast Medical Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, Treadwell oversaw a $100 million facility expansion project and growth in service lines including electrophysiology, interventional pulmonology, and cardiac CT. He first joined the hospital as senior director of imaging and cardiology services.

Terry’s 20-year Air Force career was highlighted by rapid advancement in positions and responsibilities at Wilford Hall Medical Center, a 500-bed Level 1 Trauma Center, on Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. He completed service with an honorable discharge.

“Terry’s extensive experience in healthcare management and operations, as well as his foresight for growth opportunities, made him a great fit for Merit Health River Region and the Vicksburg community,” said Barry Moss, Vice President of Operations for Merit Health.

Treadwell earned his master’s degree in business administration from Our Lady of the Lake University and bachelor’s degree in occupational education from Wayland Baptist University, both in San Antonio, Texas.