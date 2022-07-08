Two vehicle fires extinguished on Poole Road in Warren County
Published 5:35 pm Friday, July 8, 2022
Warren County Fire Services released information about two vehicle fires that occurred on Friday.
WCFS units responded to reports of two vehicles on fire and a nearby grassfire in the 300 block of Poole Road at 1:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in the vehicles and stop the spread of the grassfire.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fires is under investigation.