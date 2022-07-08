Two vehicle fires extinguished on Poole Road in Warren County

Published 5:35 pm Friday, July 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren County Fire Services released information about two vehicle fires that occurred on Friday.

WCFS units responded to reports of two vehicles on fire and a nearby grassfire in the 300 block of Poole Road at 1:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in the vehicles and stop the spread of the grassfire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Vicksburg Police reports: Man arrested in April vehicle chase; burglaries reported

Two arrested for felony child abuse of 5-month-old infant

Terry Treadwell to join Merit Health River Region as new CEO

Center for Pregnancy Choices facing increased clients, needs following abortion ban

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you paid $5 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...