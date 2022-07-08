Warren County Land Records June 27 to July 4

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 27 to July 4.

Warranty Deeds

*Peggy S. Dickinson, Renee Dickinson Ahmed, Rebecca Dickinson Autrey, Pam Parsons Elliott, Perian Parsons Bennett, Barbara Parsons to Newbreak Management Company, Lot 51-G, Sylvan Flats.

*Amis Properties LLC to Evan Johnson Martin, Part of Southeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Karen Baker to Fredrick Butler and Jeanette Butler, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Laura E. Beauman to Alicia Ann Walter, Part of Section 38, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Branning Enterprises LLC, Jack R. Branning Jr., Executor, and Jack R. Branning Sr., Estate to Duett Enterprises LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Jack R. Branning Sr., Estate, and Jack R. Branning Jr., Executor to Duett Enterprises LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Katherinea Brooks to William X. Slater, Block 4, Part of Lot 123, Railroad Addition; Block 1, Lot 14, Railroad Addition.

*Katie (Carter) Pietrzkoski and Adam Pietrzkoski to Bobby Bryan and Mary O. Bryan, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Leandrew Drake and Jenny Drake to Austin Camardelle and Martha Nicole Knight, Part of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Varria A. Dixion and Aluice M. Daniels to Sedrick Deon Perkins and Adrian Lashawn Perkins, Part of Lot 15, Chappell.

*Linda Ragan, Bridget Michelle (Ragan) Dedeaux and Floyd Gabriel Dedeaux to Fredrick Ragan, Part of Southeast ¼ and Northeast ¼ of Section 17 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Whittney K. Harmon and John Michael Harmon to Brian Paul Derossette and Betty F. Derossette, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Timothy E. Nisley to Cristy Donerson, Block B, Lot 116, Marion Park No. 2.

*Andrew Hendrix and Brittany Hendrix to Stacia Harper Guider and Peyton Ray Guider, Lot 10, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Hicks Properties LLC to Verllion Ray Wilson, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Jewel Dean H. McCain to Thomas L. Kelly, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Jewel Dean H. McCain to Thomas L. Kelly, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Teresa M. Marshall, Michael Thomas Marshall and Catherine Marie Marshall Peters to John Slaughter Jr., Lot 10, Whispering Pines No. 1.

*Donald Rowan and Ireal S. Rowan to Martin A. McWilliams, Part of Lot 43, Signal Hill No. 3 Revised.

*Matthew B. Morgan and Mary Clay Morgan to Mike Windham and Jamie Windham, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East; Lot 104, Water’s Edge Development.

*Edward P. Smith and Marilyn P. Smith to Matthew R. Morgan and Mary Clay Morgan, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Barbara M. Tillotson to Alexander James Tillotson, Block 2, Lot 3, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*The Word Church of Vicksburg Inc. to Warren County, Mississippi, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Michael P. Brown Sr. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Bobby Bryan and Mary O. Bryan to Fidelity Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Martin A. McWilliams to Cadence Bank, Lot 43, Signal Hill No. 3 Revised.

*Brian Paul Derossette and Betty R. Derossette to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Cristy Donerson to Cadence Bank, Block B, Lot 116, Marion Park No. 2.

*Shakayla Nicole Dixon to Cadence Bank, Lot 12, South Haven Subdivision.

*Austin Joseph Camardelle to Martha Nicole Knight, Part of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Delish Real Estate Holdings LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Duett Enterprises LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Sue Ann Wolfe to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 13, Broadmoor Subdivision No. 2.

*Stacia Harper Guider and Peyton Ray Guider to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 10, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*James Loyce Hunt Jr. and Wendy Louise Hunt to Southern AGCredit ACA, Part of Section 30, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 46, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Kaleel Jabour and Carmen Jabour to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 21 and 22, Eastvillage Subdivision Phase 1; Part of Lot 20, Eastvillage Subdivision Phase 1.

*Greogory Matthew Kennedy to Winnsboro State Bank and Trust Co., Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 29, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Evan Johnson Martin to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Southeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Ray A. McCaskill and Kyley W. McCaskill to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Verillion Ray Wilson to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Newbreak Management Company LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Square 28, Wharf and Land Original; Square 28, Lots 6, 7 and 8, Wharf and Land Original.

*Newbreak Management Company LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Alicia Ann Walter to Origin Bank, Part of Section 38, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*61 North Mini Storage LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lawrence L. Sullivan to RiverHills Bank, Block 2, Lot 18, Norton.

*Rose Campground LLC to Unity Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Alexander James Tillotson to Trustmark National Bank, Block 2, Lot 3, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Rena S. Washington to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 66, Greenbrier Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Mihir Gunvant Patel, 24, Gujarat, India, to Caroline Chase Williams, 25, Vicksburg.

*Tirosky Sintell Hill, 38, Mississippi, to Courtney T’yi Powell, 33, Mississippi.