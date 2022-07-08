Who’s Hot

Published 7:55 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High football head coach Todd McDaniel was selected to be part of the Mississippi coaching staff for the 2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.

The annual contest featuring the two states’ best high school football players is scheduled for Dec. 17 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.

McDaniel is heading into his third season as Vicksburg’s head coach. He has an 11-13 record with the Gators, and an 82-51 overall record in 12 seasons at Hazlehurst, Terry and Vicksburg.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Sports

Vicksburg coach Muhammad chasing a championship with Mississippi Raiders

Vicksburg native Koestler hired as Hinds’ pitching coach

Game Plan

Ole Miss championship trophy to visit Trustmark Park on Thursday

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you paid $5 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...