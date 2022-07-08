Vicksburg High football head coach Todd McDaniel was selected to be part of the Mississippi coaching staff for the 2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.

The annual contest featuring the two states’ best high school football players is scheduled for Dec. 17 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.

McDaniel is heading into his third season as Vicksburg’s head coach. He has an 11-13 record with the Gators, and an 82-51 overall record in 12 seasons at Hazlehurst, Terry and Vicksburg.