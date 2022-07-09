FRAZIER: Roe reversal not a crisis, but an opportunity

Opportunity.

I wonder if there could be a way the American public would look at the Roe v. Wade decision as an opportunity to craft a new law that could take into account both those who support choice and those who are pro-lifers.

It seems the hard right and the hard left are dug in and have the loudest voices, which are the ones always heard, but I think there is a majority of us who fall somewhere in the middle and would be open to compromise.

I have always erred on the side of pro-choice — that was until I found out that there are some states that allow abortion up until the moment of birth.

In my opinion, this is just wrong and as a woman who has birthed four children, I would call this murder. Therefore, it confuses me how those on the far left can be against the death penalty for someone who has committed a heinous crime but don’t bat an eye at a late-term abortion.

There are also some things to consider on the far right — those who believe that life begins at conception.

My oldest daughter gave me something to think about when she saw these questions posed on social media: If life begins at conception, can you use the unborn child as a tax deduction? If you are a woman who receives government subsidies, can you count this unborn child as another member of the family?

And like the far left, the far right also has conflicting ideologies when it comes to choice. Remember when there was a pushback from many when it came to the government insisting everyone get the COVID vaccine?

I am no sage, just a woman who has one voice, but I think the discussion we need to be having is, at what point should the line be drawn for anyone desiring to end a pregnancy?

For me, I have always been open to a 12-week window.

And with today’s technology, this seems reasonable. Obviously, in the case of rape, incest and the life of the mother, everything should be done to physically and mentally protect the woman.

Today’s technology has also advanced when it comes to sustaining life, a factor that should be recognized if given the opportunity for compromise.

I know coming to a decision that would appease everyone is impossible, but there is an opportunity here for women to come together, open their hearts and move toward understanding each other’s perspectives.

Let’s try to find a compromise — this is our opportunity.