Photo Gallery: Football never stops
Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 9, 2022
The official start of the 2022 high school football season is still five weeks away, but Warren County’s teams have been busy getting ready all summer long. From team workouts to 7-on-7 games and youth camps, football in Mississippi never stops. Here are a few scenes from the summer, and each team’s 2022 schedule.
2022 Warren County schedules
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Warren Central
Aug. 19 — p-at Madison Central 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 — r-Forest Hill 8 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Vicksburg
Sept. 9 — at Germantown
Sept. 16 — Open date
Sept. 23 — *at Oak Grove
Sept. 30 — *Brandon
Oct. 7 — *at Northwest Rankin
Oct. 14 — *at Pearl
Oct. 21 — *Terry
Oct. 28 — *at Petal
Nov. 4 — *Meridian
p-Preseason scrimmage
r-Red Carpet Bowl, at Warren Central
*MHSAA Region 3-6A games
Vicksburg High
Aug. 19 — p-Natchez 5 p.m.
Aug. 26 — r-vs. Germantown 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 — at Warren Central
Sept. 9 — *Canton
Sept. 16 — *at Forest Hill
Sept. 23 — *Jim Hill
Sept. 30 — *Provine
Oct. 6 — *Callaway
Oct. 14 — *at Ridgeland
Oct. 21 — *Neshoba Central
Oct. 28 — Open date
Nov. 4 — *Holmes County Central
p-Preseason scrimmage
r-Red Carpet Bowl, at Warren Central
*MHSAA Region 2-5A games
St. Aloysius
Aug. 19 — Park Place
Aug. 26 — at Centreville Academy
Sept. 2 — *Riverfield Academy
Sept. 9 — at Brookhaven Academy
Sept. 16 — *Adams County Christian
Sept. 23 — at Cathedral
Sept. 30 — *at Clinton Christian
Oct. 7 — Copiah Academy
Oct. 14 — Greenville-St. Joe
Oct. 21 — *at Tri-County
*MAIS District 3-4A games
Porter’s Chapel Academy
Aug. 4 — p-at Prairie View, TBA
Aug. 11/12 — p-at Tallulah Academy, TBA
Aug. 19 —Kemper Academy
Aug. 26 —Manchester Academy
Sept. 2 — at Discovery Christian
Sept. 9 — *Claiborne Academy
Sept. 16 — at Ben’s Ford
Sept. 23 — at Wilkinson Christian
Sept. 30 — *Prairie View Academy
Oct. 7 — at Prentiss Christian
Oct. 14 — Calvary Christian
Oct. 21 — *at Tallulah Academy
*MAIS District 3-2A games
Tallulah Academy
Aug. 19 — Briarfield Academy
Aug. 26 — at Franklin Academy
Sept. 2 — at Riverdale
Sept. 9 — Manchester Academy
Sept. 16 — at Prentiss Christian
Sept. 23 — *at Prairie View Academy
Sept. 30 —*Claiborne Academy
Oct. 7 —Discovery Christian
Oct. 14 —at Newton Academy
Oct. 21 — *Porter’s Chapel
*MAIS District 3-2A games
Madison Parish
Sept. 2 — Lincoln Prep
Sept. 9 — Northeast
Sept. 16 — Open date
Sept. 23 — *at Ferriday
Sept. 30 — Sci Academy
Oct. 7 — *at Rayville
Oct. 14 — *Mangham
Oct. 21 — Open date
Oct. 28 — *Vidalia
Nov. 4 — *General Trass
*LHSAA District 2-2A games