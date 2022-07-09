Photo Gallery: Football never stops

The official start of the 2022 high school football season is still five weeks away, but Warren County’s teams have been busy getting ready all summer long. From team workouts to 7-on-7 games and youth camps, football in Mississippi never stops. Here are a few scenes from the summer, and each team’s 2022 schedule.

2022 Warren County schedules

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Warren Central

Aug. 19 — p-at Madison Central 6 p.m.

Aug. 26 — r-Forest Hill 8 p.m.

Sept. 2 — Vicksburg

Sept. 9 — at Germantown

Sept. 16 — Open date

Sept. 23 — *at Oak Grove

Sept. 30 — *Brandon

Oct. 7 — *at Northwest Rankin

Oct. 14 — *at Pearl

Oct. 21 — *Terry

Oct. 28 — *at Petal

Nov. 4 — *Meridian

p-Preseason scrimmage

r-Red Carpet Bowl, at Warren Central

*MHSAA Region 3-6A games

Vicksburg High

Aug. 19 — p-Natchez 5 p.m.

Aug. 26 — r-vs. Germantown 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 — at Warren Central

Sept. 9 — *Canton

Sept. 16 — *at Forest Hill

Sept. 23 — *Jim Hill

Sept. 30 — *Provine

Oct. 6 — *Callaway

Oct. 14 — *at Ridgeland

Oct. 21 — *Neshoba Central

Oct. 28 — Open date

Nov. 4 — *Holmes County Central

p-Preseason scrimmage

r-Red Carpet Bowl, at Warren Central

*MHSAA Region 2-5A games

St. Aloysius

Aug. 19 — Park Place

Aug. 26 — at Centreville Academy

Sept. 2 — *Riverfield Academy

Sept. 9 — at Brookhaven Academy

Sept. 16 — *Adams County Christian

Sept. 23 — at Cathedral

Sept. 30 — *at Clinton Christian

Oct. 7 — Copiah Academy

Oct. 14 — Greenville-St. Joe

Oct. 21 — *at Tri-County

*MAIS District 3-4A games

Porter’s Chapel Academy

Aug. 4 — p-at Prairie View, TBA

Aug. 11/12 — p-at Tallulah Academy, TBA

Aug. 19 —Kemper Academy

Aug. 26 —Manchester Academy

Sept. 2 — at Discovery Christian

Sept. 9 — *Claiborne Academy

Sept. 16 — at Ben’s Ford

Sept. 23 — at Wilkinson Christian

Sept. 30 — *Prairie View Academy

Oct. 7 — at Prentiss Christian

Oct. 14 — Calvary Christian

Oct. 21 — *at Tallulah Academy

*MAIS District 3-2A games

Tallulah Academy

Aug. 19 — Briarfield Academy

Aug. 26 — at Franklin Academy

Sept. 2 — at Riverdale

Sept. 9 — Manchester Academy

Sept. 16 — at Prentiss Christian

Sept. 23 — *at Prairie View Academy

Sept. 30 —*Claiborne Academy

Oct. 7 —Discovery Christian

Oct. 14 —at Newton Academy

Oct. 21 — *Porter’s Chapel

*MAIS District 3-2A games

Madison Parish

Sept. 2 — Lincoln Prep

Sept. 9 — Northeast

Sept. 16 — Open date

Sept. 23 — *at Ferriday

Sept. 30 — Sci Academy

Oct. 7 — *at Rayville

Oct. 14 — *Mangham

Oct. 21 — Open date

Oct. 28 — *Vidalia

Nov. 4 — *General Trass

*LHSAA District 2-2A games