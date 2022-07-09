Warren County home burns down in Friday night fire

A Warren County home burned Friday night on Jennifer Drive, located off Freetown Road.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., Culkin and Bovina firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Jennifer Drive for a structure fire.

The first unit on the scene was Chuck Tate with the Culkin Volunteer Fire Department, who acted as incident commander.

According to a release from the Warren County Fire Service, Tate advised the three responding fire apparatuses that the structure was 80 percent involved upon arrival.

It took firefighters approximately two hours to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.