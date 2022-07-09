Warren County home burns down in Friday night fire

Published 9:29 am Saturday, July 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Warren County Firefighter turns the hose on a house fire in the 100 block of Jennifer Drive. (Photo Submitted)
A Warren County home burned Friday night on Jennifer Drive, located off Freetown Road.
At approximately 11:40 p.m., Culkin and Bovina firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Jennifer Drive for a structure fire.
The first unit on the scene was Chuck Tate with the Culkin Volunteer Fire Department, who acted as incident commander.
According to a release from the Warren County Fire Service, Tate advised the three responding fire apparatuses that the structure was 80 percent involved upon arrival.
It took firefighters approximately two hours to get the fire under control and extinguish it.
No one was at home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Descendants of former slave, Union soldier gathering in Freetown this weekend

VFD report: House fire causes significant structural damage

Vicksburg Police reports: Man arrested in April vehicle chase; burglaries reported

Two arrested for felony child abuse of 5-month-old infant

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you paid $5 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...