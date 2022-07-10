LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks and Appreciation from Visit Vicksburg

The Annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza was a huge success.

The spectacular fireworks show and concert not only dazzled our local residents but brought hundreds if not thousands of visitors to our historic city. Vicksburg’s favorite band, The Chill, did their usual great job entertaining the crowd.

This event can only happen with the support of our community. On behalf of the Independence Day Committee, I would like to thank our sponsors for their generosity — City of Vicksburg, Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, Ergon, The Mulberry Vicksburg, International Paper, Vicksburg Plant Food, The Radio People, Levee Street Market Place, McDonald’s, Peoples Drug, Hometown Medical, Waterview Casino, Big River Shipbuilders, Dragonfly, Golding Barge Line, Bally’s Vicksburg, Servpro, Riverwalk Casino, Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi, Robyn Lea State Farm, Curb Appeals, Staffing Solutions, 601 Sports, Sheffield Rentals.

Special thanks to our committee members for all their hard work and dedication, Rick Daughtry, Laura Beth Strickland, Kimberly Hillman and Kim Hopkins.

It was a great day in Vicksburg.

Sincerely,

Sue Bagby

Independence Day Committee Member