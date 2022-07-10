VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Sandra Miller volunteers to give others some free time

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Sandra Miller, who volunteers at the Vicksburg Catholic School, St. Francis Elementary. Miller is originally from Washington state. She and her late husband were then transferred to the South region 44 years ago. She’s lived in Vicksburg for the last 30 years.

I tell people, “I’m not from Vicksburg, but I got here as fast as I could,” Miller said.

How long have you been volunteering?

I started volunteering in Vicksburg when my grandson was in the third grade at St. Francis. That’s when I began volunteering at St. Francis and have enjoyed working with the children and teachers. Also, I volunteer at St Paul Catholic Church and Southern Heritage Air Foundation.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

I have many memories and it’s hard to pinpoint just one, but recycling aluminum cans with Sister Fatima has always been a big one for me. Sister Fatima was always wanting to get the children involved with recycling and so the aluminum cans recycling competition began. At the end of every year, the class with the most cans based on weight was given a prize. The first, second and third place class winners were also paid 20 cents per pound and could decide what they wanted to do with their money. Sister Fatima and I would weigh the cans and then take them to the recycling center at the end of the year. She would take her car and I would use the truck that I had at the time. They still have the competition even after 10 years and now one of the parents, Kirby Field, helps take the cans that are collected to the recycling center.

What are your tasks while volunteering?

When my grandson was in third grade, I volunteered to help his teacher, Mrs. Keen, run copies or anything else that would free up some of her time to do other things. Now I help all the teachers with anything they may need, such as making copies and getting things laminated, whatever they need to help free up their time.

In the past, I also helped during the day of the science fair. On that day, I would greet the judges, make coffee and have some refreshments and then total up the scores. I also still like to help with the recycling competition by weighing all the cans.

What have you learned from volunteering with this program/organization(s)?

I love helping the teachers and staff at St. Francis and am proud to say I have been going every Tuesday for the last 14 years. I am happy to help in any way I can to help free up their time. COVID-19 prevented me from being able to help during the year that school went online, but I am happy to slowly get back into helping again.

