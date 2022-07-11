Frances Brown Stuart, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, went to Heaven on July 8, 2022, at the age of 79.

Frances was born in Tylertown, MS on January 11, 1943, to her parents Simon Lamar Brown and Elva Crain Brown. Frances graduated from Forest Hill High School in Jackson, MS and earned a degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi College. On July 3, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart Richard Stuart and they just celebrated their 57 year anniversary. She used her gift of teaching and love of children to teach 1st grade for many years in the Vicksburg-Warren School System. Frances loved her family and spent her life giving selflessly to her children and grandchildren. Frances was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a very giving person who always thought of others before herself. She had the unique ability to look at any person and see only the good in them.

She was a member of First Baptist Church for 54 years and was very active in many areas including the Gann/Sullender Sunday school class, the church Medical Ministry, Meals on Wheels, Operation Christmas Child, and the Agape Meal ministry.

She is survived by her husband Richard Stuart, sons David Stuart (Angela), Chad Stuart (Lee Ann), grandchildren Haley Stuart, Jack Stuart, Sam Stuart, Will Simon Stuart, and Madison Hardin, and great-grandchildren Jake Fowler and Myles Hardin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 at First Baptist Church, Vicksburg, MS officiated by Dr. Matt Buckles. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jack Stuart, Randy Oswalt, Robert Peters, Bill Hobgood, D.D. Davidson, David Sills, Rick Tillotson, and Jim Fountain.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Sam Pierce, Morgan Caulfield, PA, Dr. Robert Middleton, and the nurses of River Region Hospital.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Medical Ministry, Operation Christmas Child, or the Baptist Children’s Village.