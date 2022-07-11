Truck strikes pole, knocks out power in section of Vicksburg

A truck striking a utility pole and knocking down wires in the Vicklan Street area is the cause of a widespread power outage affecting 1,200 customers on Monday afternoon.

Entergy customer service representative Victoria Love said the wreck occurred about 12:18 p.m. on Monday.

According to Entergy’s outages website, the affected area includes sections of Cherry Street and Halls Ferry Road from Holly Street south to just north of Confederate Avenue and areas on the east and west sides of Cherry and Halls Ferry.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., according to the website.