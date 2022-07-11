Truck strikes pole, knocks out power in section of Vicksburg

Published 2:09 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By John Surratt

A truck striking a utility pole and knocking down wires in the Vicklan Street area is the cause of a widespread power outage affecting 1,200 customers on Monday afternoon.

Entergy customer service representative Victoria Love said the wreck occurred about 12:18 p.m. on Monday.

According to Entergy’s outages website, the affected area includes sections of Cherry Street and Halls Ferry Road from Holly Street south to just north of Confederate Avenue and areas on the east and west sides of Cherry and Halls Ferry.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., according to the website.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Weekend storm brings light show, drops trees in Vicksburg

Vicksburg man arrested for firing into occupied vehicle; multiple thefts reported

Bentonia man arrested in connection with car chases in Warren County

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Sandra Miller volunteers to give others some free time

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you paid $5 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...