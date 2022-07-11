Weekend storm brings light show, drops trees in Vicksburg

Published 6:15 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By John Surratt

A severe thunderstorm packing rain, lighting and straight-line winds passed through the Warren County area late Saturday night dropping trees, limbs and branches, providing a spectacular light show and knocking out power for some residents before leaving.

The storm hit about midnight Saturday preceded by thunder, lightning bolts dancing across the sky and stiff winds.

While city officials reported some downed limbs and branches and a damaged utility pole, damage was more serious in the county.

“We had trees down on Oak Ridge Road — three different places on Oak Ridge Road — with power lines and it involved both Entergy and Yazoo Valley (Electric),” said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. “We had trees down on Redwood Road, trees down on Highway 3, trees down on Highway 465. All of those were blocking the entire road.”

Pace said there were other locations in the county where trees and limbs were partially blocking roads.

“The road department for the county roads and MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation) for state roads had everything clear and passable by midnight,” he said.

On Sunday, Pace said, county crews removed the remaining debris from the roads.

“They’re actually out today (Monday) picking the debris up with the dump trucks and hauling it off,” he said. “We currently don’t have any county roads that are blocked.” All the roads were cleared Saturday night, he said.

