A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Carrie Pierce Sherpard on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Christian Home #2.

Professional services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.

Carrie is preceded in death by her parents, Addie Mae Pierce Harried and Henry Chocolate, Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her sister Barbara Pierce Williams of New York and Texas; brother Carl Pierce, Vicksburg, MS and a host of family and friends including the Chocolate, Pierce, Jones and Brown Families.

Carrie Pierce Sherpard transitioned on May 15, 2022, at the age of 62.