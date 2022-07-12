Esther Troutt Banks (EE) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was 71.

Esther was born on August 22, 1950, the daughter of the late William Z. Troutt and Nina Box Troutt.

She worked at Waterways as a clerk and diligently worked her way up at the Mississippi Valley Division to retire as a Program Analyst for the Corps of Engineers after 39 years of service. During her time at the Corps, she received many Commander Coins from various divisions and districts in appreciation for her work and enjoyed telling her family and friends stories of her career which included flying in the G1 and G3; as well as traveling on the Motor Vessel (MV) Mississippi. She made friends up and down the Mississippi from St. Paul to New Orleans.

She was a devoted member of the Vicksburg I-20 Church of Christ and was very active and involved with the Ladies group, the congregation and families of the church. She was also very involved in Mission work, especially Poland.

She was a very loving and giving person who never met a stranger. She volunteered in many organizations giving back to her community; such as volunteering during disasters such as Katrina and for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

She was very passionate about her children and grandchildren and loved to watch her son coach. She always wanted to spend as much time with family as possible and loved to travel to the beach with her cousins, Nina Armstrong and Betty Malone, each year and even got the opportunity to travel to Italy with them, which was a dream come true!

She is survived by her son Richard Milton Banks, III “Trey” of Brandon, MS, daughters Jennie Bohne (Chris) of Tinley Park, IL and Michelle Banks Odum (Kevin) of Little Rock, AR, brother William Z. Troutt, Jr. (Diane) of Lake Village, AR, grandchildren Baker Bohne (6), Olie Bohne (8), Kate Odum (18), Seth Odum (20) and Mark Odum (23).

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Vicksburg Church of Christ with Bro. Mike Price officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home and 9 a.m. Saturday until the hour of the service at the church. Burial will be in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her son-in-law Christopher Bohne, nephews Zack Troutt and Andy Troutt, grandson Seth Odum and friends Lanz Dorrell and Billy Neeley. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Odum, Kevin Odum, Baker Bohne, Deacons of Vicksburg Church of Christ, MVD Retirees, Grant Raitt, Jacob McDougal, Craig Grantham, and Gary Walker.

Her family and friends will miss her dearly…Until we meet again our sweet EE!!!

Memorials may be made to the following:

Berean Children’s Home

1180 Berea TR Ln

SE Bogue Chitto, MS 39629

OR

I-20 Church of Christ

3333 North Frontage Road

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Notate for Poland Missions Esther Banks