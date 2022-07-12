Kemarion Akins missing

The Vicksburg Police Department has released a public notice of a missing minor on their Facebook page. The post contains the following information:

Kemarion Akins

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: Approximately 130 lbs.

Age: 17

He has black hair and brown eyes

Kemarion Akins was last seen on Tuesday, July 12 at approximately 3 a.m. at 2801 Letitia Street. He was wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt. If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Akins, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference case number 22-5703.