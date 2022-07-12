A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Lena Mae Warfield Robinson on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Greater Grove Street M. B. Church.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 15, from 1 to 6 p.m.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Lula Gaskin-Sims; four sisters, Martha Faulkner, Mary Allen, Alice Margurie Jones, Wilma Jane Floyd; sister-in-law Carrie Lee Carson and three brothers, Fred Mace, Walter Warfield Jr, and Mose Warfield.

She leaves to cherish her memories: one son T. J. Robinson, Jr.; two daughters Dr. Delena (Dennis) King, and Roshonda (Tommie) Powers,; her stepson Carl (Debbie) Crowder; and a stepdaughter Cassandra Clark Reed. She also leaves to cherish, her pride and joy, her grandchildren; Genese Gaskin, Chantal Roberts, Kamekia Sims, Rashan Sims, Brandon Robinson, Terrence Harris, T’Nisha Moore, T. J. Robinson, III, Thomas Robinson, Tayden Powers, Triniti Powers, Tristin Powers and Chance Brown; six sisters; Marion Coy, Ethel Ruth Gardner, Ruby Lee Warfield, Wilma Jean Pendleton, Ruth Williams and Flora Williams; a sister-in-law Edna Robinson; one brother Thomas Henry Warfield; an aunt Hazel Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God sisters and special friends.

Lena Mae Warfield Robinson transitioned on July 8, 2022, at the age of 81.